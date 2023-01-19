The start was perfect for the Amery boys hockey team against Black River Falls Jan. 14.
“We knew we had to get traffic in front of their goalie,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “He has had a terrific season and getting pucks past him was going to take effort.”
Fifty seconds into the game, Cayden Meyer scores a rebound goal.
“We couldn’t have drawn it up much better than that,” Henningsgard continued.
That was all Avery Starzecki needed as he posted his second straight shutout to lead the Warriors to the 2-0 win.
The win was Starzecki’s 41st between the pipes, a new school record for wins. He eclipsed Reed Sorenson, who graduated in 2012.
“We haven’t played in too many close games,” Henningsgard said. “It was nice to have to battle down the stretch, but we needed to learn to play with a lead late in the game. We made mistakes on many little things that could be the difference in a win or loss down the road.”
Maxon continued his memorable week scoring his fourth goal in the last three games. That goal was on the power play with Vincent Greene on the assist.
Amery outshot Black River Falls 38-26 with a key stretch coming in the third period as the Tigers were on a five-minute power play.
“In order for your penalty kill to be great, your goalie has to be your best killer,” Henningsgard added. “Avery was in control for those five minutes which made it pretty tough for Black River Falls.”
The Warriors are now 4-1 in the conference and 12-2 overall.
Amery 8, Hayward 0
A scoreless first period in the Jan. 12 game against Hayward left the Amery coaching staff frustrated.
“It was a little disappointing start to the game,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “We came a little slow and couldn’t get things going in the scoreless first. In the second, we talked about getting the net more often and with more intensity, which really got things going.”
The Warriors scored six goals within a 13-minute span in the third period.
“In the third, our boys were ready to go,” Tim Henningsgard said. “When we skate three lines versus our opponents two, it is very difficult for them to compete in the third. We continually wear them down and tonight, we capitalized in the third. When we are rolling like that, it is pretty fun to watch and easy to coach.”
Six different Warriors scored goals – Jacob Maxon and Vincent Greene posted two each, while Stuart Hellie, Fredrik Henningsgard, Kruse Yuhas and Danny Tylee added one each.
Greene’s first goal, a shorthanded was his 100th career point.
“It was a hard-working goal,” Tim Henningsgard stated. “There aren’t many kids in Wisconsin that have put in the time on and off the ice like Vinny has. I was super happy for him to get to 100 points and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”
William Jensen and Yuhas posted three assists, while Fredrik Henningsgard and Taylor Gariepy recorded two each. Greene and Max Mike posted one each.
“Hayward has been a perennial hockey power in our area,” Tim Henningsgard stated. “I am quite certain this is the first time we have beaten them twice in a season.”
Amery outshot Hayward 35-17 with Avery Starzecki earning his 12th career shutout, a school record.
“He doesn’t always have to make a ton of saves but every night he comes up with one that is hard to fathom,” Tim Henningsgard continued.
Amery 10, Northwest Icemen 2
It’s rare to see a hockey team score three power play goals in a game which is what the Warriors accomplished in the Jan. 9 rout of Northwest Icemen.
“We used our team speed to overwhelm them right from the drop of the puck,” Tim Henningsgard said. “I was happy to see the intensity in the first few minutes of a game many expected we would win.
“We scored four special team goals tonight. Our effort on both the power play and penalty was great tonight.”
Eight different Warriors scored a goal with Stuart Hellie and Cayden Meyer scoring twice. Vincent Greene, Fredrik Henningsgard, Kruse Yuhas, Jacob Maxon, Mikey Kelly, and Danny Tylee each scored one.
“Mikey Kelly has worked very hard all season for us, filling in at a wing as needed,” Tim Henningsgard continued. “The whole bench was super excited for him when he scored his first career goal in the second.”
Eight Warriors posted assists: Maxon tallied four, Fredrik Henningsgard recorded three, Greene, Hellie, and Taylor Gariepy each had two. Yuhas, Aaron Collins and Jasic Manning finished with one each.
“There were a few times in the game where we were careless with the puck,” Tim Henningsgard said. “That is fine tonight but playing like that isn’t going to get us where we want to go. We need to clean that up going forward.”
The Warriors outshot Northwest 40-11 with Avery Starzecki stopping nine shots to earn the win.
