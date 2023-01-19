The Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team earned its second tie of the season, a 1-1 final with Eau Claire Jan. 9. 

Abby Karnitz scored Eau Claire’s lone goal at the 8 minute, 6 second mark of the first period with Addison Gruhlke on the assist. 

