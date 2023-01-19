The Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team earned its second tie of the season, a 1-1 final with Eau Claire Jan. 9.
Abby Karnitz scored Eau Claire’s lone goal at the 8 minute, 6 second mark of the first period with Addison Gruhlke on the assist.
Bryn Connors tied the game at 1 with an unassisted even strength goal in the second period.
The Stars outshot Eau Claire 19-14 as both teams went a combined 0-for-4 on the power play.
Emaliya Schultz stopped 13 shots.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Stars 3
Paige Steinmetz’s goal at the 2 minute, 36 second mark of overtime lifted the Sabers to the Jan. 10 win.
The Stars found themselves down 2-0 after the second period as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie scored its two goals in 50 seconds in the first period.
Makena Ducklow started the comeback with a power play goal at the 3:36 mark of the third period. Brooke Olson tied the game at 2 at the 7:26 mark with Ducklow on the assist.
Ducklow then gave the Stars a 3-2 lead with an even strength goal at the 12:08 mark.
The lead was short lived as Joey Schemenauer tied the game 34 seconds later with Addison Frenette on the assist.
The Sabers outshot Western Wisconsin 22-18. In addition, they went 0-for-2 on the power play.
Schultz stopped 18 shots in a losing effort.
Hayward 6, Stars 0
Riley Sprenger had a night to remember scoring five goals and assisting on the other as the Hurricanes blanked the Stars in the Jan. 12 game.
The senior forward started the scoring with a goal at the 6:18 mark of the first period. She added a power play goal at the 6:49 mark of the second.
Sprenger then clinched the hat trick 39 seconds into the third period. She added her fourth goal at the 3:16 mark. Goal number five came at the 16:31 mark, her second on the power play. It was her fifth game of the season she has scored three or more goals in a game.
Both teams finished with 25 shots on goal. Schultz stopped 19 shots in a losing effort.
The Stars are now 0-4-1 in the conference and 1-10-2 overall.
