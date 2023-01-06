The Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team earned its first win of the season, a 3-2 win over North Shore Dec. 26 at the Herb Brooks Tournament in Blaine.
Brooke Olson broke a 2-2 game with an even strength goal at the 10 minute, 38 second mark of the third period. Taylor Larson and Vivian Abbott earned the assists.
North Shore raced out to a 2-0 lead, but the Stars scored two goals within a minute in the second period to tie the game.
Bryn Connors scored the first goal shorthanded with Makena Ducklow on the assist. Britni Detsch added an even strength goal unassisted.
North Shore finished 0-for-7 on the power play while the Stars went 0-for-4. Emaliya Schultz stopped 22 shots to earn the win.
Stars 1, University School of Milwaukee 1
The Dec. 27 game against University School of Milwaukee was a clean game as both teams combined for only three penalties over the 56 minutes of action.
Bryn Connors scored the game’s first goal at the 12:00 mark of the first period with Makena Ducklow on the assist.
The Stars were three seconds away from the win before Lily Valimont scored on the power play at the 16:58 mark of the third period with Helen Bechthold and Mallory Deluca on the assist.
Both teams finished with 21 shots on goal as Emaliya Schultz stopped 20 shots.
Pine City 4, Stars 1
The Dragons got the best of the Stars for the second time already this season in the Dec. 28 game.
Pine City scored the first three goals to take the 3-0 lead heading into the third period. Taylor Larson scored the Stars’ lone goal shorthanded at the 11:44 mark of the period with Josie Sawicki and Brooke Olson on the assists. Pine City scored its final goal five seconds later.
The Dragons outshot the Stars 31-19 and went 1-for-5 on the power play. Western Wisconsin went 0-for-5. Emaliya Schultz stopped 27 shots.
