Both the Amery and Spooner/Shell Lake boys soccer teams came into the WIAA Division 3 regional final Oct. 23 with 12 wins each, so an even battle between the two teams was projected.
For Spooner/Shell Lake to walk away with the 4-1 win was baffling for Amery coach Christopher Boyd.
“I was surprised by Spooner’s effectiveness in utilizing the small field,” he said. “They were very good at using it to refuse us time on the ball and were quick to put pressure on our defense as a result.
“Our midfield struggled to control play. Normally, this is our primary defensive tactic as well as something that allows us to create dangerous attacks. Spooner’s small field meant the space was compact to begin with, and their tactic of defending with six to seven players meant any attacking space was hard to come by as well.”
Nick Silvis scored the lone Amery goal off the assist by Otto Whitley. Spooner/Shell Lake then scored the next four. Ezra Walt and Landon Deneen had two goals each and an assist. Ty Zeller and Kolton Frederickson posted an assist each.
“Their defense was effective at sending long balls forward, and eventually some of them found their forwards,” Boyd continued. “Our defense worked well, but Spooner managed to punish what errors we made. Ultimately, we were unable to cope with Spooner’s numbers in defense.”
No. 2 seed Spooner/Shell Lake improved to 13-1-3 with the win, while the third-seeded Warriors ended its season 12-3-2.
“Looking forward to the start of a new season,” Boyd concluded. “We have a good group of juniors who will be seniors, and I am optimistic about this team continuing to grow together.”
Amery 4, Osceola 1
The Oct. 21 regional semifinal was the third time the Warriors and Chieftains played this year with Amery winning the first and the two teams tying the second.
Osceola scored first in this matchup and had multiple chances to increase it to 2-0.
However, Justin Walter got Amery on the board before halftime, which is what the doctor ordered for Amery.
“It was huge for us,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “Osceola had come close to doubling their lead, which would have been really demoralizing. Osceola’s goalie played well, making some superb saves, and it took a heroic effort from Justin to find a way around him.”
Walter’s goal was the first of four unanswered for Amery, who cruised to the victory.
“Our midfield did a great job of controlling the game and our defense did a good job of denying shots from dangerous areas,” Boyd stated. “Osceola played well and was still able to create some danger and did score off a corner kick early in the game. We fought back and were able to work the ball up the wings and work it back centrally to have our midfielders and forwards get shots.
“Jack Smestad played incredibly well leading our offensive line, occupying defenders and battling for balls. Dayton White and Justin Walter did excellently, controlling the midfield, getting back to help defend and forward to create danger.”
Smestad tallied two goals and an assist, while White dished out two assists along with his one goal. Josh Stauner and Danny Tylee added the other assists.
Boyd also praised the play of Nick Silvis, who was tasked with defending Middle Border Conference player of the year Sean Archibald.
“Nick was a rock star in defense,” Boyd said. “Nick’s flexibility this year has been immense; he’s played key roles in attack, defense and in between. Overall, it was a great team effort, with everyone contributing to a good team win.”
