Hockey seasons have swings of momentum, and over the last ten days the Warriors Hockey team has proven this.  Dropping a conference game last Tuesday to Somerset 4-3, and then coming up just short on Friday at Tomah with a 5-3 loss.  These two games come off the heels of a great win two weeks ago at New Richmond, victorious 3-2, if the last two weeks do not prove how hard it is for high school student athletes to be able to put it together every night on the rink, I am not sure what does.  

The Warriors have a great opportunity in the upcoming week to get things going back in the right direction and generate momentum heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.  As Head Coach Tim Henningsgard mentioned “I feel good about our team.  It’s a long season and everything happens for a reason.”  This is a great approach to the week as the Warriors will have rematch games with Baldwin-Woodville and Somerset and finish the week playing Wisconsin Dells-Reedsburg.  Coach Henningsgard is looking forward to the stretch run with his players “It’s a tight group and we will use the adversity we have faced the past ten days to make us better, make us work harder, and be a better teammate.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.