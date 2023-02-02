Hockey seasons have swings of momentum, and over the last ten days the Warriors Hockey team has proven this. Dropping a conference game last Tuesday to Somerset 4-3, and then coming up just short on Friday at Tomah with a 5-3 loss. These two games come off the heels of a great win two weeks ago at New Richmond, victorious 3-2, if the last two weeks do not prove how hard it is for high school student athletes to be able to put it together every night on the rink, I am not sure what does.
The Warriors have a great opportunity in the upcoming week to get things going back in the right direction and generate momentum heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. As Head Coach Tim Henningsgard mentioned “I feel good about our team. It’s a long season and everything happens for a reason.” This is a great approach to the week as the Warriors will have rematch games with Baldwin-Woodville and Somerset and finish the week playing Wisconsin Dells-Reedsburg. Coach Henningsgard is looking forward to the stretch run with his players “It’s a tight group and we will use the adversity we have faced the past ten days to make us better, make us work harder, and be a better teammate.”
What does not need to be overlooked is the success the Warrior Hockey boys have had all season, as they hold a 4-2 conference record and 13-4 overall record. Throughout the season the Warriors have been ranked in the top 3 of the Division II Wisconsin Prep Hockey Top 6. This has been obtained with scoring from all three lines, with ten players gaining double digit points on the season. Top scorers are Vincent Green (33 pts;16G/17A), Frederick Henningsgard (26 pts;7G/19A), William Jensen (21 pts;5G/16A) and back stopped by senior goaltender Avery Starzecki (12 wins;1.78 GAA/91.7% save percentage). The highly skilled Warriors have all the tools to make a late season run and accomplish preseason goals and this week is a great springboard to make this happen.
The Warriors kick off the week Tuesday at 7:00 pm hosting conference leading Baldwin-Woodville, who hold a 7-0 conference record, and a 12-6 overall record. The first battle between Amery and Baldwin-Woodville, was a double overtime victory by the Hawks; this alone should be great motivation for the Warriors to come ready to play. The Hawks are led by Blake Lokken (27pts;12G/15A), Davis Paulsen (25pts;9G/16A), and Gavin Sell (22 pts;9G/13A), the Hawks have a nice balance of scoring from defensemen and the top two forward lines. For those of you that have been around the Amery hockey program over the years you have witnessed many intense battles between the Warriors and the Hawks. This late season matchup looks to follow history and be a great game between the two highly competitive conference rivals.
Friday evening the Warrior boys will face another conference rival in the Somerset Spartans, with puck drop slated for 7:00 pm at Somerset Ice Arena. The Spartans hold a 4-3 conference record and an overall record of 8-10, with one of those wins coming at the expense of the Warriors on January 24. Somerset was able to defeat Amery 4-3 by not allowing them to get to the net uncontested and keeping all pucks to the outside of the ice. A similar game plan is expected to be seen on Friday evening in Somerset. The Spartans leading scorers are Brock Sawicki (26pts;8G/18A), Wyatt Connors (23pts;4G/19A), and Michael Shannon (20pts;12G/8A). Another rivalry means another battle, the rivalry between Amery and Somerset is one of those games that it does not matter how good of a season either team is having. History has proven that every game between the two programs turns into a hard-fought battle and comes down to limiting mistakes late in the third period. The Warriors will need to limit the amount of penalties on Friday, as Somerset had three goals with the extra attacker one week ago. If you have no plans Friday evening, make the thirty minute drive to Somerset, you will not be disappointed with the intense battle that will take place.
The Warriors will round out their week with a non-conference opponent of Wisconsin Dells-Reedsburg, who will visit Amery on Saturday at 2:00 pm with an overall record of 10-8 and sitting at fourth place in the Badger West conference. The most recent game between Amery and the Dells dates to January 4 of the 2019-20 season, where the Warriors came away with a 4-1 victory. The game on Saturday will be the last regular season game the Warriors will host, with the possibility of hosting playoff games starting the week of February 13 and rounding out with the sectional Final in Amery on February 24.
This week the Warrior hockey boys have something to prove while facing two conference rivals in Somerset and Baldwin, should be a great week on the outside of the glass enjoying highly competitive hockey. The skill and compete on the ice has not gone unnoticed by Coach Henningsgard as he comments on the stretch run, “We have something to prove in the coming weeks and I am looking forward to it.” As a current Warrior hockey player (Gavin) and an alumnus (Ryan) we are excited for the stretch run right with Coach Henningsgard and the rest of the Amery Warriors.
