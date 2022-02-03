The Amery boys hockey team went into the third period of the Jan. 25 game against Somerset with the 2-1 lead.
Fifty-four seconds later, the lead was gone as Somerset never gave it up, winning 4-3 and taking both games of the season series.
“We played an awesome second period to take a 2-1 lead,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “At intermission, everyone understood what it would take to win this one. We then gave up two goals in the first minute of the third. Pretty surprising turn of events and it took us awhile to regroup.”
Amery actually outshot Somerset 24-20, including 12-2 in that third period. Somerset scored three goals in the third period on 12 shots.
“We really struggled to get pucks through to the net,” Henningsgard continued. “Somerset had a plan to block as many shots as possible and they were successful. We need to find a way to get shots through against good teams like this.”
Simon Panek scored Amery’s first goal at the 6 minute, 15 second mark of the second period. Justin Walter then scored 15 seconds later with assists from Reece Atkins and Fredrik Henningsgard for the 2-1 lead.
Vincent Greene wrapped up Amery’s scoring with a penalty shot goal at the 12:07 mark of the third period.
Amery went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Somerset went 1-for-4. Avery Starzecki stopped 16 shots in a losing effort.
New Richmond 3, Amery 0
While no longer conference foes, the matchup against New Richmond is now all about playoff seeding.
Two numbers stood out from this Jan. 28 game as Amery was shutout for the first time this year: The Warriors were whistled for 10 penalties, which totaled 31 minutes and the Warriors went 0-for-8 on the power play.
“This was one of the most physical games that we have had in years and the 21 penalties (New Richmond were whistled for 11) in the game speak to that,” Tim Henningsgard said.
It was a 1-0 game heading into the third period before the Tigers put the game away with two goals. Brock Unger scored two goals shorthanded and then added the third on an empty netter.
“Late goals and shorties are backbreakers for a team and we had both in that last minute,” Henningsgard said.
Avery Starzecki stopped 29 shots.
“Avery Starzecki was outstanding in the nets again,” Henningsgard said. “He kept us in the game as long as we could but we couldn’t get many quality scoring chances to tie it up.” Amery finished with 12 shots on goal.
Amery is now 14-6 overall. New Richmond improved to 8-10.
Somerset is 6-1-1 in the conference and B-W is now 6-1. Amery is 5-3.
“We need things to fall perfectly to have a shot at a conference title and hopefully that will start with a win in Baldwin Tuesday,” Henningsgard concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.