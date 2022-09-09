The Somerset boys soccer team handed Amery a 2-0 loss Sept. 1.
“We weren’t able to find a way through Someret’s (very good) defense, and ultimately they came away with two goals which they well earned,” explained Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “I’m proud of how Amery played, in many ways it was our best game to date, we just couldn’t quite find the back of the net.”
Josh Stauner tallied five shots on goal for the Warriors, while Ryder Fern added three. Derrick Chute finished with two and Danny Tylee added one.
“We knew this would be a tough match, and Somerset lived up to the expectations,” Boyd continued. “Carter Sorenson continues to impress in his minutes, as does Braidyn Lindner, who has been a regular in our defensive line this season. Josh Stauner played very well, getting some great shots on goal from free kick. But I was really impressed with Somerset’s solidity in defense; they were stable and steady, cleaning up long balls as they came tough.”
In four games this season Amery has only scored five goals.
“I look forward to finding some methods of attack that finally get us the goals we need,” Boyd concluded. “We’ve created chances, but those final shots into the net seem to elude us for one reason or another.”
Amery is now 0-3-1 on the season.
Derrick Chute and Chad Sarsland scored Amery’s goals as the Warriors tied Hayward in the Aug. 30 nonconference game.
“We did a good job of penetrating the opponent’s third, but struggled to finish our chances,” Boyd said. “Defensively, we did a good job of limiting opponent chances, but the bounces went in for Hayward and not for Amery. We fought hard through a very physical game and pushed all the way to the end, but just couldn’t find that final breakthrough to put the game away.”
Josh Stauner had the lone Amery assist as it finished with 15 shots.
“Hayward’s second goal was a big turning point,” Boyd continued. “We had the lead by two goals and had two goals called back for various infractions. From then on out, it was a very cagey match.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.