Soccer

Warriors celebrate after a play.

Photo by Frank Novak

 Frank Novak

The Somerset boys soccer team handed Amery a 2-0 loss Sept. 1.

“We weren’t able to find a way through Someret’s (very good) defense, and ultimately they came away with two goals which they well earned,” explained Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “I’m proud of how Amery played, in many ways it was our best game to date, we just couldn’t quite find the back of the net.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.