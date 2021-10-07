The trophy case at Amery High School needs to be expanded.
The boys soccer team are your 2021 Middle Border Conference champions. The Warriors clinched the title Sept. 30 thanks to a 5-1 win over Altoona in addition to Baldwin-Woodville’s 3-0 win over Somerset.
Amery finished the conference season 7-1-2. Baldwin-Woodville’s record is 7-2-1. The best Somerset can finish is 6-2-2.
“The kids have worked really hard,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd, as the Warriors now stand 8-2-2 on the season.
Amery 5, Altoona 1
After a sluggish start, the Warriors turned it on in the second half.
“We were able to control possession and midfield very effectively, and our movement off the ball was very good,” Boyd said. “Altoona had a couple very technically gifted players who were able to put pressure on our back line, but the defense was up to the task, only allowing five shots on goal, one of which happened to go in from a corner kick.”
The five goals were the second most Amery has scored this year, with the high being six against Altoona in the team’s first matchup. Justin Walter and Dayton White scored two goals and Vincent Greene tallied one.
“We had some spectacular goals this game,” Boyd said. “The highlight has to be Vinnie Greene’s volley in the second half; Otto Whitley sent in a hard low cross and Vinne’s foot redirected the pass into the net from about 12 yards out. It was truly a spectacular moment for the youngster as he scored his second goal of the season, and second in two games.”
Josh Stauner finished with two assists, Ryder Fern, Michael Lepak and Otto Whitley each had an assist.
“Overall, it was a very convincing performance across the board, with everyone on the roster contributing meaningfully to the win,” Boyd concluded.
JC Wentz stopped three Altoona shots to earn the win.
Amery 4, Baldwin-Woodville 1
In the teams’ first matchup, Baldwin-Woodville prevailed 2-1 Sept. 9.
Eighteen days later, the Warriors gained some redemption.
“Our defense and midfield did a great job of preventing Baldwin-Woodville from getting good looks at goal, and our midfield was able to control play largely,” Boyd said. “It took a while to find the keys to Baldwin’s defense, but eventually we began creating some very dangerous chances.”
White tallied two goals with Jack Smestad and Greene recording a goal each.
Smestad’s goal gave Amery the 2-1 lead with White’s second goal and Greene’s goal provided the winning margin.
“JC Wentz made some really good saves, including a few where the ball was loose in the box and Baldwin had attackers closing in,” Boyd said. “Baldwin scored on an absolutely stellar shot from outside the box, and they created a few dangerous chances, but the run of play was largely in our favor.”
