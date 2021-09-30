The Amery boys soccer team was staring down a 2-0 hole with time elapsing against Somerset Sept. 23.
The Warriors staged a comeback late to score twice and leave with a 2-2 tie.
“I firmly believe a draw is a fair result on the match,” stated Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “It was a close affair and Somerset happened to get the bounces for goals earlier than we did.”
Boyd stated it was a different Spartan team than the one Amery beat 1-0 Sept. 7.
“Somerset adjusted their tactics from the last game we played, and it was very effective,” he said. “This made counteracting their attack more difficult and led to some chances for them. I was very impressed with Somerset’s defensive solidarity; they defended as a team very well and were tough to break down.”
Isaac Helbig and Justin Walter scored the Warrior goals (6-2-2 overall) with Dayton White registering both assists. JC Wentz stopped 10 Spartan shots.
“Our kids worked hard all game,” Boyd said. “We started very well, moving the ball and pressuring to get it back when we lost it. We consistently created good chances by working the ball to the outside and back in to get shots off; unfortunately, Somerset’s goalie and defense were up to the task.”
Amery has only four games left in the regular season and Boyd is still looking for more consistency.
“I am looking forward to putting together a full game of play,” he said. “We still struggle occasionally with losing our shape in the middle of halves.”
Defense shuts down Central
Dayton White chipped in with two goals, but it was the Amery defense which stole the show in the 4-1 win Sept. 21.
“We did a good job of controlling play and combining with passes to get into dangerous positions, and our defense did a good job of shutting down SCC’s attack,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “Aylen Castorena had another stellar outing in left defense, denying SCC opportunities to attack through that avenue while also combining with the winger on that side to get forward into attack.”
Boyd was also pleased with Jack Smestad’s play, who moved to striker for this game.
“He was involved with the attack and combined well with our wings and midfielders, while still being present in the opponent’s penalty box to finish off our attacks,” he said.
JC Wentz stopped six Central shots before giving way to Sean Evenson. Boyd also noted Chad Sarsland’s play, as he made 11 clearances.
“Dayton White and Otto Whitley were workhorses all game, and Justin Walter’s return from injury was very welcome; he provides a lot of skill and a good presence in the midfield,” Boyd concluded.
