The Amery boys soccer team left Osceola with a 1-1 tie Sept. 16.
“For much of the game, we did a good job of keeping it close and limiting Osceola’s chances,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “There were moments where our midfield was caught upfield and struggled to transition quickly to defense, leading along with some less-than-ideal defensive marking, Osceola’s opening goal.”
Ryder Fern scored the lone Amery goal (5-2-1 overall) off the assist by Otto Whitley.
“For much of the second half, the game was very back and forth, with little midfield play,” Boyd said. “The turf really played havoc with our normal tactic of precision passing, but Osceola did a good job of limiting our time on the ball and played very well both defensively and in attack. Their speed and athleticism gave our defensive line some trouble.
“Obviously, the two goals were important, but both keepers made some key saves late in the second half. Nick Silvis and Isaac Helbig both cleared shots off the line, holding the 1-1 draw intact.”
Boyd praised his defensive effort, highlighted by goalkeeper JC Wentz, who registered 13 saves.
“Aylen Castorena has been a mainstay of our defensive line all season, though he had little experience in defense before the year began,” Boyd said. “He had a stellar game, with excellent decision-making, good positioning, and he was very effective both in defense and transitioning into and supporting the attack.
“Otto Whitley continues to be a workhorse; he is very defensively sturdy and provides a real spark going forward; he’s one of the hardest workers on the team.”
Boyd is happy to report the Warriors are inching closer to 100 percent. Starting midfielder Justin Walter was expected to return Sept. 17 after being out a week.
Smestad’s three goals clinch win over Altoona
Jack Smestad’s three goals led the Amery boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Altoona Sept. 13.
“We played well across the field,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “Our midfield was able to maintain possession and find balls behind to our forwards. Altoona managed to maintain a quality offside trap, but our forwards were able to adjust to it and hold their runs till the ball was sent.”
Smestad scored his first goal midway through the first half to break the scoreless tie.
“This was a turning point in that it showed our players how we can find success attacking,” Boyd said. “From there, it was mainly repeating that method and perfecting those passes over the top.”
Otto Whitley, Ryder Fern and Derrick Chute scored the remaining Amery goals. Danny Tylee earned two assists and Aylen Castorena, Michael Lepak, Josh Stauner and Smestad finished with one.
“A flat back four is tough to maintain, but Altoona did a good job of it,” Boyd said. “They ended up being burned by our speed up front, but if we hadn’t had that they were doing a good job of preventing us from playing through on the ground.”
JC Wentz stopped five Altoona shots to preserve the shutout.
“We did a good job bouncing back from a tough loss Thursday against (Baldwin-Woodville),” Boyd concluded. “Our midfield in particular did a much better job of closing gaps that were found in our coverage and keeping a good shape.”
