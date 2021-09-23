With six minutes to go in the first half, the Amery football team was down only 7-0 against Prescott Friday.
Six minutes later, the score was 28-0 Prescott and the ballgame was effectively over.
The final was 42-13 Prescott.
“We need to figure out a way to close out the half,” said Amery coach Ryan Humpal.
The Cardinals were about as balanced offensively as high school football teams can get. They finished with 183 yards rushing, led by Aiden Russell’s 137 yards and four touchdowns. They also threw for 141 yards passing.
“This was a game where third down conversions were the difference,” Humpal said. “We struggled to make a play on third down on either side of the ball. Had chances throughout the first half to convert those; change a few of those around, who knows what the outcome would have been.”
Kale Hopke threw for 139 yards along with two touchdowns and three interceptions for Amery. Gavin Melberg and Koy Hopke were on the receiving end of those touchdown passes.
Koy Hopke was the leading rusher with 67 yards rushing. He was also the leading tackler with six.
“The speed of the game for both teams increased from previous weeks,” Humpal said. “It is fun to watch the game crank up as we move through the season.”
Amery (1-4 overall) travels to St. Croix Central (2-3 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
