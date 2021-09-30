The Amery girls tennis team earned two Middle Border Conference wins last week.
The Warriors outlasted Baldwin-Woodville 4-3 Sept. 23 thanks to winning all four singles matches.
“The team is playing great tennis at the end of the regular season,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “The singles players are continuing to play strong and confidently.”
Deidra Meyer’s win over Bailey Albrightson at No. 1 singles was the highlight with a 6-4, 6-4 win.
“She continues to improve with each of these close matches,” Julson said.
The other three singles matches Amery won more comfortably. Ashley Benysek defeated Katelynn Miller 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Truc Nguyen recorded a 6-2, 6-2 win over Dru Beebe at No. 3 singles and Lily Marquand won 6-1, 6-3 against Abigail Nilssen at No. 4 singles.
The Blackhawks won all three doubles matches, but two of the three went three sets.
“The doubles teams are battling and pushing teams,” Julson said.
Amery 5, Mondovi 2
The long bus ride to Mondovi has caused previous Amery players to start off slow in its matches.
Which is why Julson was impressed with the team’s win Sept. 21.
“The team did a great job of starting strong with positive energy and footwork,” she said. “Alaina Rivard and Ella Gould impressed me with their movement and communication. Annabelle and Marissa Fisk are athletic and quickly learning and implementing doubles strategy into their matches.”
Rivard and Gould won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while the Fisks claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
Julson was even pleased with Deidra Meyer’s performance in a loss. She fell 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 singles to Caitlyn Stadter.
“She played her best tennis so far this year,” Julson said. “She lost a tight battle. It was a great match either player could have won. It just came down to a few points and a tie breaker.”
Ashley Benysek won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, while Truc Nguyen registered a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles. Lily Marquand won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
