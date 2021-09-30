The Shell Lake and Clayton football teams were tied at 7 going into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game.
Shell Lake made more plays in the final 12 minutes to earn the 21-15 victory and knock Clayton from the ranks of the unbeatens.
“From a defensive standpoint, we did a nice job overall of limiting their quarterback (Sam Negus) in terms of rushing,” said Clayton coach Jordan LaBlanc. “Coming into the game, he was one of the best runners in the entire state, and our guys did a nice job of containing him.”
Shell Lake scored on a deep pass on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 14-7 lead. They stopped Clayton on its next possession and scored again on another pass play.
Clayton scored with over a minute remaining and converted the two-point try. The Bears almost pulled off the onside kick, but Shell Lake was able to recover.
“Overall, it was a very hard fought game between both teams that ended up feeling like a chess match,” LaBlanc said. “They were able to put together two big plays for scores early in the fourth, which ended up being the difference.”
The Clayton running attack finished with only 114 yards rushing. Colton Zacharias accounted for 98 yards rushing and scored both touchdowns.
“Our starting running back, Ryan Becker, hurt his knee in the second half of our Frederic game last week,” LaBlanc explained. “He tried to give it a go Saturday but ended up tweaking it again on the very first possession of the game. I thought our boys did a great job of adapting with Ryan leaving the game very early on, but it was still a huge blow to lose him for the entire game.”
Zacharias led the defense with 13 total tackles, while Thomas Gitzen chipped in with nine. Avery Starzecki added eight.
Clayton (4-1 overall) travels to Prairie Farm (5-0 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
“There is still a lot of football left to be played this year, and we really still control our own destiny, even with the one loss now,” LaBlanc said. “if we want to get to where we want to be in the end, it has to start with a win this week at Prairie Farm. I know this loss hurts for our guys, but they will be hungry and ready to play again this week.”
