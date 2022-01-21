The Shell Lake wrestling team defeated Clear Lake 36-30 in a conference dual match Jan. 13.
Shell Lake won six matches to Clear Lake’s five with three matches being a double forfeit.
Jordan Haley and Trevor Gilbertson recorded Clear Lake’s pins. Haley at 220 pounds pinned Elijah Peterson in 56 seconds, while Gilbertson defeated Noah Lauterbach in three minutes, 26 seconds.
Earning forfeit wins were Miguel Valdovinos (182), Gavin Nellessen (285) and Steven Wood (113).
