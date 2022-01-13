A six-minute stretch in the second period turned the game around for the Amery boys hockey team Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville.
The Warriors found themselves down 1-0, heading into the second period. By the end of the period, they were up 3-1 as it scored three goals in a 6 minute, 17 stretch. The final ended up 4-2, Amery.
“Once again, we were very good five on five,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “All three lines had our forecheck working well, controlling the puck in the offensive zone.”
Cayden Meyer scored Amery’s first goal at the 6 minute, 8 second mark in the second period with Simon Panek and Blu Anderson on the assist.
“These guys sparked our offense during the second period,” Henningsgard said.
Vincent Greene scored a short-handed goal with Justin Walter on the assist, making the score 2-1. Fredrik Henningsgard scored the eventual game-winner to wrap up the second period scoring with Reece Atkins and Forrest Alton on the assists.
Walter scored Amery’s final goal with Fredrik Henningsgard and Taylor Gariepy on the assists.
“Their goalie was outstanding during the first half of the game,” Tim Henningsgard said. “There are a lot of good goalies in the conference. We really need to work hard to get pressure on them each night.”
Amery outshot B-W 36-28 with Avery Starzecki stopping 26 shots to earn the win. B-W scored both of its goals on the power play, while Amery went 0-for-3.
Amery 9, Ashland 1
Amery celebrated 25 years of WIAA hockey in a big way, routing the Oredockers Jan. 8.
“We gave out four game pucks today which always means it is a good day,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Max Mike picks up his first hat trick since his freshman year, Vincent Greene and Fredrik Henningsgard earn playmakers and Jasic Manning scored his first career goal from the point off a faceoff.”
Amery scored four goals in the first period. Mike scored his first goal 31 seconds into the game with Greene on the assist. The Warriors then scored two goals within 41 seconds as Mike scored off assists by Taylor Gariepy and Greene and Austin Holmberg tallied a goal with assists by Fredrik Henningsgard and Reece Atkins.
Manning then scored his goal with 54 seconds left in the period off assists by Simon Panek and Stuart Hellie.
The second period was a repeat of the first for Amery.
Mike finished off the hat trick with an assist from Greene. Justin Walter then scored on Greene’s fourth assist. Austin Holmberg added his second goal on assists from Fredrik Henningsgard and Justin Walter. Walter concluded the scoring in the period with 10 seconds left in the period on Henningsgard’s third assist and Holmberg.
Aaron Collins scored Amery’s final goal in the third with assists from Kruse Yuhas and Hellie.
Amery scored those nine goals on 29 shots.
“Ashland was in a tough spot with many players out including their goalie,” Tim Henningsgard said. “The positives for us is we were able to play our two freshmen defensemen all game as well as four lines the last 25 minutes.”
Avery Starzecki stopped nine Ashland shots on 10 attempts to earn the win.
“It was fun to showcase the program and show the growth of hockey in Amery over the last couple of decades,” Tim Henningsgard concluded.
Amery is now 3-1 in the conference and 10-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.