The Amery girls basketball team outscored Boyceville 37-21 in the second half to earn the 59-41 win Dec. 7.
“Give Boyceville credit, they shot the ball better from three point range than they normally do and they attacked the offensive boards,” explained Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “They are a scrappy team that gives tons of effort and doesn’t quit.
“With first half foul trouble for Lucci (Aizpurua) and Ali (Hoffman) being ill, we struggled to get into a flow offensively and control the boards. In the second, we settled down a bit, kept the defensive pressure on and got into a flow offensively.”
Alex Edwards led the Warriors with 20 points and three rebounds. Grace Carlson added a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds along with four assists and six steals.
Veronica Fox tossed in 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Aizpurua added nine points and four steals.
“The turning point in this game was keeping pressure on them with our press in the second half,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Forcing turnovers and turning them into points. Also, having Lucci on the floor to control tempo helps.”
The Warriors finished shooting 41.5% from the field compared to Boyceville’s 34%.
Rachael Montgomery, Hailey Hanestad and Hannah Dunn led the Bulldogs with eight points each.
Prescott 62, Amery 29
The Cardinals jumped on the Warriors early and didn’t let them recover winning the game Dec. 9.
“This one was a tough one for our young team,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We came out scared and Prescott came out confident and it showed. Prescott’s experience really showed. They moved the ball quick, pushed tempo and shot it extremely well. They are a team with a ton of shooters. They are a tough matchup because of their size and the shooters they can spread the floor with.”
Isabel Matzek led the Cardinals with 17 points while Katrina Budworth added 16. Lila Posthuma added 10.
Budworth posted 12 rebounds as Posthuma finished with 10.
Brynley Goehring scored five points, four rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
“Prescott is an extremely talented team that provides tough matchups,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “With their experience and talent they are going to be one of the top teams in the conference. You have to be able to control the three things they do well – tempo, interior scoring and the three point line. Unfortunately, we were not able to do so.”
Grace Carlson scored 10 points for the Warriors. Veronica Fox chipped in with six.
Prescott shot 37% from three-point range compared to Amery’s 18%.
Amery is now 2-4 on the year.
