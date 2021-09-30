The Amery football team went into halftime only down 27-20 against St. Croix Central Friday.
The second half was a half the Warriors would like to forget as SCC outscored them 32-6 to pick up the 59-26 win.
“The first five minutes of the second half, we stalled out and St. Croix Central was able to convert first downs and extend the lead,” said Amery coach Ryan Humpal. “We had some success in various aspects of the game. We were not able to string it together for four quarters. The second quarter was our most complete quarter of the season thus far, so that was fun to be part of.”
SCC finished with 415 total yards offense compared to Amery’s 288.
Kale Hopke completed 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown and an interception. Koy Hopke was his top receiving target with four receptions for 87 yards. Osten Osero caught the touchdown.
Koy Hopke was the leading rusher on the ground with 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Gavin Melberg added 51 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Central (3-3 overall) finished with 342 yards rushing as A.J. Holmgren had 142 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Boettcher added 111 and a touchdown.
“We knew Central’s offensive line had a few nice players, but the physicality of each one of them was the difference,” Humpal said. “They just kept coming at us.”
Koy Hopke had 19 total tackles while Mitchel Gamache chipped in with seven and Kruse Yuhas added eight.
Amery (1-5 overall) hosts Somerset (2-4 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
