Maddie Rosen achieved a milestone last week for the Clear Lake girls basketball team.
The 6-foot-1-inch senior scored her 1,000th career point during the game against Unity Jan. 18 in the Warriors’ 59-36 win.
Rosen posted a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds along with three steals. She achieved the 21 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field.
“We got locked in on defense early, which got us to a 27-8 halftime lead,” stated Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert.
Lizzie Rosen and Brenna Peterson tallied 11 points each. Rosen dished out eight assists along with six rebounds Peterson pulled down six rebounds. Nora Eggert added eight points and three assists.
Clear Lake shot 44% from the field as it made a season-high eight three-pointers.
Sydney Bader led Unity with 11 points, while Jocelyn Fugate and Maddi Reed added nine points each.
Clear Lake 67, Frederic 20
Another big first half keyed the Warriors as it led 32-7 over Frederic to highlight the Jan. 20 win.
“After a slow start (8-4 after the first nine minutes), the girls turned up the intensity on both ends of the floor,” said Chad Eggert.
Kate Rosen led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds. Maddie Rosen added 12 points and six rebounds. Lizzie Rosen and Nora Eggert scored nine points each. Lizzie Rosen added three rebounds, six assists and five steals. Eggert contributed three rebounds.
Brenna Peterson posted eight points.
The Warriors shot 45.6% from the field. They also forced 17 steals.
Kendall Lillehaug and Grace Nelson led Frederic with seven points each.
Clear Lake 57, Shell Lake 40
Maddie Rosen closed out her memorable week with another impressive earned statistic in the Jan. 21 win
Rosen posted a 20-20 game of 23 points and 20 rebounds. The points came on 11-for-17 shooting from the field. She also had three blocked shots.
“She was dominant throughout the game,” Chad Eggert said.
Kate Rosen added 16 points and nine rebounds. Brenna Peterson finished with eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Lizzie Rosen dished out five assists.
Clear Lake (8-2 conference, 10-5 overall) shot 42.8% from the field.
