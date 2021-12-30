Maddie Rosen’s 21 points led the Clear Lake girls basketball team to a 64-48 victory over Grantsburg Dec. 21.
“We played defense without fouling as Grantsburg only shot four free throws,” explained Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert. “Our close outs were poor and that allowed them to hit eight three pointers.”
The Warriors ended the first half with a 33-18 lead.
“After leading by 15 at halftime, we let them back in the game by having some mental lapses on defense,” Eggert continued. “We were able to keep our composure and gain the lead back to finish the game.”
Rosen pulled down 11 rebounds. Kate Rosen chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds. Brenna Peterson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Ellie Cress registered four points, five rebounds and three assists. Lizzie Rosen posted six points and seven assists.
The Warriors shot 40 percent from the field. No individual stats for Grantsburg were found online.
Clear Lake is now 4-2 overall. The Warriors play Baldwin-Woodville and Ellsworth Dec. 28 and 29 in the Menomonie Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.