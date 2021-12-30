The Amery boys hockey coaching staff knew coming into the Dec. 21 match against Rice Lake would be a test in more ways than one.
“This was a very physical game,” explained Amery coach Tim Henningsgard. “We knew it would be the most physical game that we had played yet, but it was much tougher than we even anticipated.”
Rice Lake left with the 3-1 win.
“We ran three lines most of the night and it seemed like we were wearing them down as the game went on,” Henningsgard continued. “We had our chance to score late in the game but couldn’t capitalize.
“Our starting defenseman, William Jensen, was injured in the first few minutes of the game which really caused us to juggle lines the rest of the night. We will have to figure this out going forward.”
Cole Fenske scored Rice Lake’s first goal on the power at the 6 minute, 4 second mark of the first period. Justin Walter scored Amery’s goal 90 seconds later with assists by Max Mike and Danny Tylee.
Rice Lake took the lead for good in the second period when Jace Fitzgerald scored on an even strength goal with Carson Tomesh and Adam Timm on the assists.
“After they scored early on the power play, I thought we settled in and played well for the next period and a half,” Henningsgard continued. “The turning point was when they took the lead 2-1 with a minute and a half to go in the second period. Giving up goals in the last couple of minutes can be a little demoralizing heading into the locker rooms.”
Teagan Scheurer added the insurance goal in the third period with assists by Jake Kunz and Jake Engebritson.
The shots on goal between both teams was fairly even with Rice Lake having 28 shots on goal to Amery’s 27.
Rice Lake improved to 4-2 with the win, while Amery fell to 7-2.
“We travel to West Salem for our Christmas tournament this week,” Henningsgard concluded. “I know the boys are really looking forward to the games but also for some hotel time too. These trips are great team building experiences.”
