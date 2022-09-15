Anyone with the Amery football program knew the Sept. 9 game with Rice Lake was going to be a tough one considering Rice Lake is the reigning Division 3 runner-up.
Those opinions proved to be correct as Rice Lake won 44-6.
“This was a tough night for us offensively,” Amery coach Ryan Humpal said. “Their front seven play sound defense and made it tough going for us.”
Carter Wollan scored Amery’s lone touchdown, a 68-yard run in the first quarter. He finished with 91 yards rushing. Koy Hopke added 79 yards.
The Warrior passing game struggled as Wollan and Jacob Maxon were a combined 1-for-10 for two yards.
“Their front five took care of the line of scrimmage and made it tough,” Humpal continued.
Lucas Peters led a balanced rushing attack for Rice Lake, as he finished with 15 rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Overall, Rice Lake finished with 295 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
“The big turning point was late in the first quarter,” Humpal said. “We scored to cut the lead to 12-6. On the ensuing kickoff, Rice Lake scored and pushed their lead to 2-6. We went from a high in the game to a low. But we responded and played hard from there on out, this was a point where it was gut check time for our boys.”
Hopke led the Amery defense with 12 total tackles, while Kruse Yuhas and Wyatt Graff added eight. Grant Cook tallied seven. Yuhas, Grant Cook and Tyler Jackson each forced a fumble.
“I was pleased with the response the boys gave after the first quarter,” Humpal said. “They made Rice Lake drive the field for every score and gave it everything they had. Rice Lake is a real nice team.”
Rice Lake improved to 2-0 in the conference and 4-0 overall. Amery is now 0-2 and 0-4 overall. Amery hosts Osceola 7 p.m. Friday.
“Hopefully the speed we have had to play with the last two weeks against Ellsworth and Rice Lake will carry over into this game and we can keep moving in the right direction as a football team and program,” Humpal concluded.
