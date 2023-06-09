Lexi Berger’s four goals led the Rice Lake girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over Amery in the Division 3 regional final.
Julia Holthaus, Clara Drost and Addie Leaf added the other goals. Kallahan Bowman and Natalie Nolin recorded two assists each.
The Warriors improved to 8-7-2 overall with the win.
Amery ended its season 7-7-1.
Amery 1, Altoona/Fall Creek 0
Rachel Garves’ goal with 32 seconds left in regulation was the difference as Amery earned the June 1 Division 3 regional win over sixth-seeded Altoona/Fall Creek.
“Our midfield and forwards did a great job of pressuring Altoona throughout the game,” Boyd said. “For the middle portion of the first half and the majority of the second half, we had control of the game and were applying consistent pressure.
“Altoona defended well, and we struggled to get clear scoring chances, but Ashley Benysek had several great shots that were saved by their keeper.”
Garves scored the goal off an assist by Benysek.
“It was a tough game, and lots of credit goes to Altoona for playing hard through some very tough conditions,” Boyd continued.
Katelin Graski recorded two saves.
“Altoona’s goalie made several fantastic saves to keep the score level,” Boyd added. “Katelin Graski didn’t make as many, but they were key saves. Her distribution was good all night long as well.”
Boyd praised Veronica Fox, Darby Trent, and others for their effort.
“Darby Trent and Katie Lester were monsters on the right wing,” Boyd concluded. “Veronica Fox played great and had several shots hit the bar and come back out. Kylie Burch, Jorja Ajer, and Greta Meilahn worked well to prevent Altoona from getting too many chances.”
