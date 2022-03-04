It was not the start anyone with the Amery boys hockey team was looking for.
In the sectional final against Rice Lake Feb. 25, Rice Lake scored four goals during a nine-minute stretch in the first period.
The deficit was too great to overcome as No. 1 seed Rice Lake earned the sectional title 4-2.
“The first period obviously wasn’t great,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “Rice Lake came out flying and we were certainly flat footed.
“After the first, we regrouped physically and mentally and played how we do. The leadership in our room this year was outstanding and last night was no different. The message to the boys was to win the second period and give ourselves a chance and we did exactly that.”
Reece Atkins scored Amery’s first goal on the power play in the second period with Justin Walter and Vincent Greene on the assists. Cayden Meyer then tallied the second with Forrest Alton and Simon Panek on the assists.
“We’ve played in front of big crowds before, but that atmosphere was electric and something you can’t completely understand until you’re in in it,” Tim Henningsgard said. “It took us a little time to gather our emotions and just play the game.
“After the second period, I couldn’t’ decide if I was happier about our play in the second or more frustrated with how we played in the first. Opposite ends of the spectrum for sure.”
Rice Lake outshot Amery 41-21 including 16-6 in that first period. Avery Starzecki stopped 37 shots in a losing effort.
“He was exceptional all night,” Tim Henningsgard said. “He made some big saves at key points of the game.
“We had a power play chance in the third to try and make it a one goal game. It was the first time all year that I thought we were tired. We had really used a lot of energy to get back in the game and didn’t have much left at the end. Have to give boys credit for giving it their all.”
Amery finishes 18-8 and will be saying goodbye to Walter, Panek, Austin Holmberg, Asa Hoyer, Alton, and Atkins.
“What a season and what a week,” Tim Henningsgard concluded. “I’m so thankful the WIAA gave my guys the opportunity to experience what was (the sectional final). Without two divisions, it doesn’t happen.
“Rice Lake is obviously one of the top teams in the state and will have a great chance to win it all in Madison. We proved in the second and third periods that we did belong in that conversation as well.
“I liked our room a lot. Resilient, gritty, fun and I really enjoyed coaching with Matt Humpal and Tyler Richison. Going to the rink this year was easy.”
Amery 5, New Richmond 4 (ot)
Amery earned the sectional final berth thanks to a memorable win over the second-seeded Tigers Feb. 23.
Fredrik Henningsgard scored the game-winner at the 3 minute, 58 second mark of overtime with Vincent Greene on the assist. Henningsgard scored the goal in overtime.
“Scoring on the power play in overtime was pretty satisfying,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “We have tinkered with the power play all season long and finally felt as if we are improving. Vinny did a great job getting the puck to the net and Freddie was right there for the win.
“The excitement in the building was second to none. When we scored the winner, I have never seen a reaction like that from the boys and the coaches. It was the most fun I have ever had coaching.”
The game was tied at 1 after the first period. Simon Panek scored Amery’s first goal with Justin Walter and Kruse Yuhas on the assist.
New Richmond scored the game’s next three goals as the game started to change.
“Falling behind 3-1 in the second, I thought our focus was phenomenal,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Once we fell behind, we seemed to get better and really changed the game around.”
Reece Atkins started the comeback with the first goal at the 15 minute, 20 second mark of the second period with Danny Tylee and Fredrik Henningsgard on the assist.
A minute later, Greene tied it with Cayden Meyer and Max Mike on the assists.
“We really played well in the second half of the second period,” Tim Henningsgard said. “Throughout the season, we have been able to score in bunches, so we knew we weren’t out of it yet. Scoring twice in the last two minutes of that period completely turned this game on its head.”
Justin Walter gave Amery a 4-3 lead early in the third period with Yuhas and Fredrik Henningsgard on the assist. New Richmond tied it in the game’s final five minutes, setting the stage for overtime.
Fredrik Henningsgard led the offense with a three-point night. Justin Walter, Vincent Greene, and Kruse Yuhas had two points each.
New Richmond outshot Amery 39-25 with Avery Starzecki stopping 35 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.