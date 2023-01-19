Alyssa Wirth’s 30 points and 13 rebounds led the Altoona girls basketball team to a 51-49 victory over Amery in overtime Jan. 13.
The future Minnesota Golden Gopher also added three blocked shots as she shot 13-for-23 from the field along with going 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
“Their main goal was to pound the ball down low to (Wirth),” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “We don’t have the size to match up with her and she had a good game. We couldn’t stop her once she got the ball down low.”
Amery scored only 14 points in the first half thanks to Mia Brotzel, hitting four three pointers.
“We played better in the second half, fighting our way back and taking the lead,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “Unfortunately, we were not able to capitalize from the free throw line and finish with a win.”
Amery finished 11-for-26 from the free throw line.
Amber Bresina and Kennedy Trippler were the next highest Rails to score as each finished with seven points each.
Thanks to those four three pointers, Mia Brotzel had a team-high 18 points. Grace Carlson recorded 16, while Alex Edwards finished with nine. Ali Hoffman and Carlson recorded nine rebounds each. Aizpurura and Mia Brotzel finished with four rebounds each.
“After trailing in the first, we changed defenses up multiple times and were able to slow them down a bit,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “This allowed us to get back into the game.”
The Warriors are now 1-4 in the conference and 8-5 overall.
Rice Lake 65, Amery 57
An 11-point first half deficit was too much for Amery to overcome as Rice Lake prevailed in the Jan. 10 game.
“In the first half we were cold shooting which allowed Rice Lake to build a lead on us,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We came out in the second half and shot the ball better, but just couldn’t make up the margin.”
Amery shot 31 percent from the field overall compared to Rice Lake’s 43.6 percent. Amery finished with 20 points off turnovers while Rice Lake had 10.
“It was surprising how cold we were shooting,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Also, not being able to take advantage of the turnovers we were able to create.”
Rice Lake had four players in double figures as Adaline and Eliana Sheplee finished with 14 points each. Adaline pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. Eliana recorded 15 rebounds and finished with four assists.
Emily Scheu scored 11 points as Sydney Schradle tossed in 10. Schradle added five rebounds.
Grace Carlson led Amery with a game-high 20 points along with six rebounds. Mia Brotzel and Alex Edwards registered 12 points each.
Luciana Aizpurua finished with nine points along with seven assists.
“After taking a four-point lead in the first half, we went ice cold,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “Rice Lake used that to their advantage to build a lead we couldn’t overcome.”
