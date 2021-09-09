Fourth downs were the story for the Amery football team against Arcadia Friday.
“Arcadia was able to convert a couple crucial fourth down plays that allowed them to extend the lead in the second half,” said Amery coach Ryan Humpal. “Turn those plays around, we have a great chance of coming out on the right end of things.”
Arcadia ended up with the 28-16 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“One of those nights where things worked at times, then both teams would make adjustments to shut down certain aspects of each offense,” Humpal added. “Overall, we executed well on both sides of the ball at times, but still have lot of things to clean up.”
Koy Hopke led the Amery rushing attack with 88 yards rushing. Gavin Melberg added a touchdown on the ground.
Kale Hopke finished 11-for-20 for 159 yards and a touchdown through the air. Koy Hopke was the leading receiver with three reception for 74 yards. Melberg added another touchdown receiving.
For Arcadia, Kaden Updike threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Egan Pauly and Cameron Boland caught the receiving touchdowns. Ryan Sokup was the leading rusher with 110 yards. Updike scored two touchdowns on the ground.
“It was nice to see our guys play with more speed than we did in week one or two,” Humpal said. “This is something we put stress on during the week. Bring the speed and energy to every snap.”
Amery (1-2) overall travels to Osceola (3-0 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
“Osceola is going to be a challenge for us next week,” Humpal said. “We will need to have a great week of practice and keep moving in the right direction as we head into conference play.”
