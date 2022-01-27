The Turtle Lake/Clayton wrestling team had two place finishers at the St. Croix Falls Invitational Saturday.
Mason Quade earned a second place finish at 126 pounds. He received a bye and recorded two pins before falling to Totino-Grace’s Ethan Sylvester in the finals. Quade now has a 16-8 record.
Caleb Blegen finished fourth at 285 pounds. He won with a bye and a pin before being pinned twice. Blegen is 8-6 on the season.
Turtle Lake/Clayton finished 17th with 46 points. Amery won the 22-team meet with 209.5 points. Stillwater took second with 185 points. Princeton was third with 165.5 points.
