The Prescott girls basketball team enjoyed a 20-8 difference in offensive rebounds against Amery in its Dec. 20 game.
That lead the Cardinals to the 60-50 win.
“Prescott took advantage of their size and were able to get quite a few offensive rebounds and turned them into points,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “That was the deciding factor in the game.
“We battled hard and played well and came up just short, especially when we were playing shorthanded due to injury.”
The rebound difference led the Cardinals to have 23 more shots from the field than Amery.
Lila Posthuma led Prescott (4-0 conference, 5-1 overall) with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. She also added three assists.
Violet Otto tossed in 16 along with six rebounds. Madasyn Rundquist recorded nine points, while Isabel Matzek tallied seven points and seven rebounds.
“In the second half, they went on a run fueled by their offensive rebounding and size,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “That along with some empty possessions on offense allowed them to gain control of the game. The kids competed very hard, and I was very proud of their effort.”
Prescott short nearly 34 percent from the field overall comparted to Amery’s 30.2 percent.
Mia Brotzel recorded 15 points for Amery (0-3, 5-3) along with Luciana Aizpurua’s 12 and Grace Carlson tallied 11.
Mia Brotzel finished with five rebounds, while Carlson pulled down nine. Aizpurua added seven rebounds and five assists.
“Just continuing to progress and becoming better in situational basketball,” Gabe Brotzel said, when asked about what he’s looking forward to next from his team.
