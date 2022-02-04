Thanks to an outstanding first half, the Prairie Farm girls basketball team routed Clayton 66-25 in conference action Jan. 28.
Prairie Farm went into halftime with a 28-9 lead and increased its lead even further in the second half.
Marnie Kahl led four Prairie Farm players in double figures with 21 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Addie Christopherson and Sydney Junkans scored 14 points each. Christopherson finished with seven steals, while Junkans pulled down eight rebounds. Avery Hansen contributed 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and eight steals.
The Bears fell to 5-4 in the conference and 10-8 overall.
Earlier in the week, Flambeau outscored Clayton 31-16 in the second half to earn the 50-31 victory Jan. 25.
Kristen Lawton led Flambeau with 21 points. Emily Dean tossed in nine, while Brooklyn Ludescher and Madyson Martin finished with eight points each.
