Maggie Glaus’ 19 points helped the Plum City/Elmwood girls basketball team defeat Clayton 51-36 Jan. 14.
Hailee McDonough tossed in 13 for the Wolves (6-5 overall), who led 30-24 at halftime and was able to increase its lead further in the second half. Isabella Forster tossed in seven.
Grace King scored 15 for Clayton (8-6). Rhea Bodsberg finished with eight, while Eden Siemsen posted six.
