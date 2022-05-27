Hunter Pickard was a champion for the Clear Lake boys track and field team May 17 at the Lakeland-West Conference Meet in Grantsburg.
Pickard claimed the triple jump with a mark of 39 feet-7 ½ inches. He also added a third place in the long jump (18-7).
Those results helped the Warriors to a sixth-place team finish with 54 points. Grantsburg was the champion with 192 points. Unity took second with 159. Webster finished third with 116.
Derek Kreier added two thirds in the 1,600 run (4:55.75) and 3,200 run (10:55.74) along with Will Brantner in the 800 run (2:10.94).
Fifth places went to Paul Wagner, Gavin Monson, Dylan LaBeree and Brantner in the 1,600 relay (3:58.01) and Isaac Anderson, Brantner, Kreier and Carter Carlson in the 3,200 relay (9:17.52).
Dylan LaBeree took sixth in the triple jump (35-2).
Meanwhile, the girls took seventh with 37.5 points. Unity was the champion with 159.5 points. Webster took second with 142 points. Turtle Lake/Clayton placed third with 124.
Ada Ernst had two second place finishes in the 1,600 run (5:46.58) and 3,200 run (13:30.87).
Alexis Buhr was third in the 300 hurdles (50.88), fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.09), sixth in the 200 dash (28.99) and long jump (14-6 ½). Ajahnei Twyman added a sixth place in the pole vault (6-6).
Boyceville Invitational
The boys took seventh with 53 points at the Boyceville Invitational May 12.
Phillips won the team title with 121 points. Spring Valley took second with 108 and Glenwood City placed third with 88.
The 3,200 relay of Isaac Anderson, Will Brantner, Carter Carlson and Derek Kreier won its event at 9:21.04. Hunter Pickard took two seconds in the long jump (18-9 ½) and triple jump (39-1 ¾). He was also sixth in the pole vault.
Brantner took third in the 800 run (2:16.36), followed by Kreier, who was fifth (2:23.93) and Carlson, who took sixth (2:28.50). Gavin Monson took sixth in the 400 dash (59.12).
The girls were ninth with 42 points. Turtle Lake/Clayton won the team title with 133 points. Prairie Farm was second with 132 and Glenwood City took third with 83.
Ada Ernst took thirds in the 800 run (2:40.03) and 1,600 run (6:02.15). Sara Leintz was fourth in the shot put (26-11 ½), fifth in the 100 dash (14.34) and eighth in the 200 dash (29.88). Alexis Buhr added a fifth in the long jump (14-8) as Grace Grahovac took eighth (14- ¼). Buhr also finished third in the 300 hurdles (52.70).
Colfax Invitational
The boys finished 16th with 12 points, while the girls took 20th with five points at the Colfax Invitational May 10.
Grantsburg took the boys team title with 95 points, followed by Northwestern with 92. Shell Lake took third with 69.
Derek Kreier took fifth in the 3,200 run (10:56.11), while Hunter Pickard was fifth in the triple jump (38-9). Simeon Krech placed seventh in the 110 hurdles (18.70) along with the 3,200 relay of Isaac Anderson, Carter Carlson, Derek Kreier and Will Brantner (9:21.71).
Ladysmith claimed the girls team title with 86 points. Bloomer was second with 60.5. Colfax took third with 59. Ada Ernst was responsible for all the Warriors’ points as she took sixth in the 800 run (2:37.93) and seventh in the 3,200 run (14:08.30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.