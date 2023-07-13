Bill Peterson has reason to have extra zing in swing and pep in his step at the Amery Golf Course as he has been named the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) Division 2 Boys Golf Coach of the Year.
This spring Peterson’s boys took conference, regional, and sectional titles. Although they didn’t take the State title, they stood out in part because of Peterson’s expectations for the golfers on and off of the course.
Golfer Blu Anderson said, “Bill was always open minded and wanted the best for all of us. There was never a day where we weren’t happy to see Bill because he would always be one of the most positive people I would see all day.”
Anderson said instead of a team, Coach Peterson built a family.
Former golfer, 2022 graduate, Rylee Thompson-Ziemer said Peterson is not just any coach, he is someone you really bond with. “Even after going off to college, when I see him around town when I am home, it is great to run into him and I am reminded of all of my great golf memories with him as a coach,” she said.
Peterson’s son Andy shared, “I was excited hearing my dad was named Coach of the Year. I know the kids he coaches mean a lot to him. He taught me how to golf at a very young age because his passion has always been golf. I am very proud of him. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the title, it is sure going to be fun when I beat him in a round this summer!”
The GCAW, Inc. was formed in 2011 to take over the duties of the WHSGCA (Wisconsin High School Golf Coaches Association), which originally formed in 1986. The GCAW is a non-profit, non-stock corporation represented by its membership of current and retired high school and college golf coaches in the state of Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin High School Golf Coaches Association was formed by a number of coaches in 1986. Their first All-State teams were selected in 1988, both the boys team that spring and the girls team that fall.
Coach Peterson worked for the School District of Amery for many years making a difference in the lives of many students. He now spends some of his time in retirement at the Amery Golf Club working with the Jr Golf program and building the future of Amery Warrior golf.
