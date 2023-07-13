Amery-Golf-WEB.jpg

Coach Bill Peterson with the Amery High School state boys golf team.

 Contributed

Bill Peterson has reason to have extra zing in swing and pep in his step at the Amery Golf Course as he has been named the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) Division 2 Boys Golf Coach of the Year.

This spring Peterson’s boys took conference, regional, and sectional titles. Although they didn’t take the State title, they stood out in part because of Peterson’s expectations for the golfers on and off of the course.

(0) comments

