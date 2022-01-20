The Clear Lake boys basketball team earned its fourth win of more than 20 points this season, with a 79-33 win over Webster Jan. 14.
“We were able to play aggressive defense and limit them offensively the whole first half making it hard for them to get to the hoop and get uncontested shots,” explained Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard. “All night long we were willing to make the extra pass so the overall ball movement by the team was outstanding.”
The game was marked by two offensive achievements. Riley Peterson scored 30 points for the third time this season. This time, the 30-points allowed Peterson to eclipse the 1,000 point barrier for his career. He also pulled down six rebounds and blocked two shots.
The second achievement came from Tyson Blanchard, who posted a triple double for the second time this year. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists along with three steals.
“We came out with defensive intensity for the first time all year, so we are hoping to make that a nightly occurrence,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Besides Tyson Blanchard’s three steals, Clear Lake (6-1 conference, 9-1 overall) finished with 17 steals. Jordan Blanchard led the way with four, while Caleb Logan and Andrew Campion also had three each.
Will Cain was the final Warrior in double figures with 12 points. Campion also had three assists and three steals.
Clear Lake shot 32-for-54 (59.2%) from the field. Webster is now 0-8 and 1-10 overall.
Clear Lake 55, Siren 47
Post play carried the Warriors to the eight-point win Jan. 11.
“We were able to dominate in the paint for most of the game which was the difference for us,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Peterson was an efficient 14-for-20 from the field with two free throws for 30 points. He added 11 points, four steals, three blocked shots and two assists.
Tyson Blanchard almost had another triple double with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Cain tallied five points and four rebounds.
“Siren likes to slow the game down and that concerned me even though we had the size advantage in the paint,” Ryan Blanchard said. “They do a very good job taking care of the ball and making teams work on both ends of the court. We didn’t shoot particularly well and had a few breakdowns on defense and they were able to connect on some deep threes.”
(0) comments
