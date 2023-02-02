The Amery girls basketball team finished off a perfect week by hitting 10 three pointers to defeat Bloomer 58-40 in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge Jan. 28 in Somerset.
“We started out in our 1-3-1 defense and didn’t cover the perimeter that well to begin the game,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel stated. “We switched defenses and then found our groove offensively. Our outside shooting was what allowed us to break the game open.”
Alex Edwards led four Warriors in double figures with 18 points. All her points came from outside the arc. Luciana Aizpurua recorded 13 points as Grace Carlson and Mia Brotzel posted 11 each.
Aizpurua and Carlson had a team-high eight rebounds while Edwards posted five. Aizpurua dished out five assists along with four steals.
The Warriors ended up shooting 46.3 percent from the field overall compared to Bloomer’s 25.4 percent. Amery finished with more assists and steals than the Blackhawks.
Brooke Petska led Bloomer with 15 points as Brooklyn Sarauer posted eight. Katlyn Jones recorded six. Petska had a team-high five rebounds.
The Warriors are now 3-5 in the conference and 12-6 overall.
“We want to keep getting better as the playoffs approach,” Gabe Brotzel concluded.
Amery 51, Ellsworth 37
The Panthers were 0-for-13 from three-point range as Amery was in control to win the Jan. 27 game.
“Our 1-3-1 defense worked well,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We were able to locate shooters on the perimeter.”
Specifically, Molly Janke. The conference’s leading scorer, she finished 2-for-19 from the field, including 0-for-8 from three-point range.
“It was surprising to see how cold she was,” Gabe Brotzel added. “She’s a scorer and scorers shoot. Thankfully we got her on a cold night.”
Meanwhile, Amery shot 38.6 percent from the field overall and made seven three-pointers.
“Offensively, we shot the ball well from the outside, which was able to get Grace (Carlson) and Ali (Hoffman) some good looks in the paint,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “Ali also had a fantastic night on the offensive boards.”
Carlson finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Mia Brotzel tallied 13 points and five rebounds, while Hoffman posted nine points and 13 rebounds, nine of those on the offensive end. Luciana Aizpurua recorded eight points and three assists.
“Late in the first half, we went on a little run to gain the lead at half,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “We played well and were able to extend that lead in the second.”
Janke and Maria Harrington led Ellsworth with eight points each. Kayla Kressin pulled down 10 rebounds.
Amery 40, B-W 32
The Warriors won the Jan. 24 game against Baldwin-Woodville thanks to its defense as the Blackhawks scored only eight first half points.
“I thought our defense played well in what we wanted B-W to do,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We wanted to force jump shots and keep them from scoring up close.
“In the second, Baldwin-Woodville came out and played aggressively on defense which limited our offense. We didn’t attack them the way I would like to have seen. In the end, the girls played good and got another conference win.”
Grace Carlson paced the Warriors with a double double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Mia Brotzel and Alex Edwards chipped in with eight points each. Luciana Aizpurua scored six points and dished out four assists. Ali Hoffman finished with five points and eight rebounds.
“Only thing I though Baldwin-Woodville would try to go down low a bit more with their size advantage over us,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “They ended up taking the same amount of three pointers as two pointers.”
The Warriors shot 31.7 percent from the field overall compared to B-W’s 28.3. Amery was also 8-for-15 from the free throw line as the Blackhawks went 2-for-4.
Haley Jordt led Baldwin-Woodville with 14 points and five rebounds. Ryeah Oehlke, Marney Roemhild and Maggie Jensen tallied five points each. Oehlke pulled down eight rebounds as Jensen had six along with three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.