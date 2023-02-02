Amery Warriors Sports Logo

The Amery girls basketball team finished off a perfect week by hitting 10 three pointers to defeat Bloomer 58-40 in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge Jan. 28 in Somerset. 

“We started out in our 1-3-1 defense and didn’t cover the perimeter that well to begin the game,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel stated. “We switched defenses and then found our groove offensively. Our outside shooting was what allowed us to break the game open.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.