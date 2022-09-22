The Rice Lake Invitational was the first meet this season for the Osceola and Amery girls cross country teams competed against each other.
This time, the Chieftains prevailed by three, 79-82. St. Croix Central took third with 135.
Alex Edwards was the top Amery runner as she took seventh at 20 minutes, 50:21 seconds. Anna Williamson was 13th (21:10.61). Natasha Tiry took 19th (21:24.16). Anna Gould finished 21st (21:33.69), while Grace Carlson rounded out the Warrior scoring with a 22nd place finish (21:37.64).
New Richmond’s Marah Benedict was first at 19:46.50. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich took second at 19:53.08. Superior’s Tayler McMeekin placed third at 19:57.01.
After Ulrich, Osceola’s pack of runners were slightly better than Amery’s. Merri Johnson, Elletta Uddin and Kya Krenz all finished with seven seconds of each other and finished between Williamson and Tiry.
Meanwhile, for the boys, Joseph Kelling was the top place finisher as he took 159th (22:27.19). Ben Lorsung was 178th (23:50.11), edging teammate David Swenson by two seconds.
Hudson edged Bloomer by one point, 98-99, to take the team title. Osceola was third with 123.
Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams was the individual champion at 16:33.96. Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson took second as Chippewa Falls’ Benjamin Cihasky finished third.
