Amery-FB-WEB.jpg

Warrior vs. Warrior. Amery’s Wyatt Graff fights hard to stop Rice Lake from making gains.

 Todd Ellefson

Whatever momentum or confidence the Amery football team had after the Ellsworth game was squashed by Rice Lake. 

Rice Lake finished with over 360 yards total offense compared to Amery’s 137 as Rice Lake recorded a 34-0 shutout Sept. 8. 

