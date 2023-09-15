Whatever momentum or confidence the Amery football team had after the Ellsworth game was squashed by Rice Lake.
Rice Lake finished with over 360 yards total offense compared to Amery’s 137 as Rice Lake recorded a 34-0 shutout Sept. 8.
“Not much went well for us on Friday,” Amery coach Ryan Humpal said. “Rice Lake came out and punched us in the mouth and we were never able to respond.
“This is one of those games that everything didn’t go our way and need to flush this game really quick.”
Rice Lake (2-0 conference, 3-1 overall) finished with 293 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Conner Durand led the ground game with 68 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Kalvin Kelsey added the other touchdown. Rice Lake completed only five passes, but three of them were for touchdowns. Zach Orr caught two of them.
“Rice Lake is a great opponent, and we knew coming into the game we would need to respond to their speed and physicality,” Humpal continued. “Just one of those nights collectively we were not able to do so. Use this game as a learning curve and get ready to compete the rest of the way out.”
All of Amery’s offensive yardage were on the ground. Carter Wollan was the leading rusher with 42 yards, followed by Koy Hopke’s 34.
Wyatt Graff was the team’s leading tackler with nine. Hopke added seven. Kruse Yuhas, Seth Waalen and Jacob Maxon recorded six each.
Amery is now 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall. The Warriors travel to Osceola 7 p.m., Sept. 15, who has the identical conference and overall record as Amery.
“Going into Osceola this week, coming off last year’s overtime loss will be enough to get the players excited for the game,” Humpal concluded. “Another quality conference opponent and looking forward to a great atmosphere. Like every Friday nothing is ever given to anyone; so, should be a fun game to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.