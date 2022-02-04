When the Clear Lake girls basketball team scores less than 40 points in a game, the results aren’t good.
The Warriors fall to 0-3 this season when failing to hit that mark as Northwood held Clear Lake to a season low 26 points, winning 33-26 Jan. 28.
“Our defensive effort was the best of the year,” explained Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert. “We just needed a couple more outside shots to fall.” The Warriors finished 1-for-21 in three-point shooting.
Only three Warriors scored. Maddie Rosen posted a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. She was 6-for-9 from the field. The rest of the team was 2-for-29. Overall, Clear Lake finished 21% from the field.
Kate Rosen added eight points and nine rebounds. Ellie Cress pulled down five rebounds. Nora Eggert finished with four points and three rebounds. Lizzie Rosen had four rebounds and three assists.
“With less than two minutes to go, we were down one point,” Chad Eggert said. “They made seven of nine free throws down the stretch to seal the win.”
Izzy and Emme Golembiewski along with Peyton Downs finished with nine points each for Northwood, who improved to 11-0 in the conference and 16-0 overall. Northwood was 9-for-13 from the free throw line.
Clear Lake fell to 9-3 in conference action and 11-6 overall.
Clear Lake 59, Frederic 17
Three days earlier, the Warriors shot 44% from the field and had six players make at least one three pointer in routing Frederic.
Clear Lake went into halftime with a 36-10 lead and coasted from there.
Maddie Rosen led the way with 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting from the field. She pulled down 14 rebounds along with three steals. Lizzie Rosen earned a double-double of her own with 10 points and 10 assists.
Brenna Peterson added eight points and four rebounds, while Nora Eggert chipped in with seven points and three assists. Ellie Cress scored six points as Kate Rosen pulled down eight rebounds.
Kendall Lillehaug had a team-high 10 for Frederic.
