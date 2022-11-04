While he may not carry a thick New York accent, but Bronx native, Tom Mackey’s desire and passion for coaching basketball will catch all Amery Warrior hoops fans by notice. It was announced that Mackey, native to Holmen, WI will be the new boys basketball coach for this upcoming season. While he may a new face to many of us, his history with coaching basketball goes way back.
As stated, Mackey grew up in the Bronx of New York City. His dad was a fireman for the city of New York. Mackey played sports as a kid and he attended University of Wisconsin, La Crosse in hopes of becoming a physical education teacher. Following his graduation from UWL and a brief stint as a teacher, Mackey earned a role as the Sargent of the La Crosse County Jail where he worked for over 36 years. During his free time, Mackey always found time to coach basketball within his community. He began coaching in 1974 and hasn’t looked back since. Mackey has coached at a number of different levels at the girls and boys level, but this will be his first time coaching at the boys varsity level. Mackey has coached in middle schools, girls high school, club and summer teams, including the men’s collegiate level at Northland College. In total, Mackey has 19 years of coaching varsity girls basketball after 1993 and 24 years of coaching “other basketball” such as middle school, travel ball, and summer ball. In those 24 years, Mackey and his good friend created a free club team for girls in the La Crosse, WI area. With this, the team was had selected by Mackey and was funded via donations from the community. Mackey called this club the La Crosse Celtics, after his favorite team, the Boston Celtics.
While Mackey is still getting accustomed to the Amery community and his new team, if there is one thing he knows, it’s basketball. Mackey said, “If I pride myself on that I know basketball.” Following his long list of coaching experiences, I believe him! When asked about what to expect his team to look like, Mackey immediately spoke with passion regarding defense and team’s identity as an “aggressive man-man defense.” He went on discussing his desire to make passing the ball difficult for the opponent. Staying in the passing lanes on defense and setting up for a transition opportunities is something Mackey is excited about. The new coach also spoke on the importance of basketball IQ and helping players learn about the game. He said, “I’m going to improve everybody’s basketball IQ.” As Mackey continued his breakdown of what to expect from his new-look Warriors, he also stressed the importance of preparation. He stated, “My teams will be prepared for every game and we will have a different gameplan for each game.”
Coaching is Mackey’s passion and it’s easy to see why! Mackey’s father, a New York City fireman for 38 years, coached him when he was a child in the Bronx. Now as Mackey takes the position of leading the boys basketball program in Amery, his son coaches with Unity Middle School basketball, his daughter is a coach of the girls program in Onalaska, and his sister played DI basketball for the Louisiana Tech University, a powerhouse program at the time of her playing days.
As the Warriors prepare for the first game on November 29th against Colfax, it’s certain that Coach Tom Mackey will bring a fresh face to a program who has struggled as of late. Whether it be his outgoing personality, his love for the game of basketball, or his love of coaching, in just my 60 minutes with him, its evident that he has a passion for developing young people through basketball. As we I wrapped up my conversation with Coach Mackey, he stopped and showed me some of the team pictures from some of his past teams. With pride in his voice and a big smile, he shared with me the players and teams that have has impacted over the years, just as they have impacted him. From his middle school, high school, and college team pictures, his smile was just as big in the picture as it was during our interview. I can’t say how successful Coach Mackey will be this season or how many wins he’ll have, but I can say for certain his passion is impacting young people through the game of basketball and if he continues to do that, it will be worth more than any victory the Warriors have this season
