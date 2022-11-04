Amery Warriors Sports Logo

While he may not carry a thick New York accent, but Bronx native, Tom Mackey’s desire and passion for coaching basketball will catch all Amery Warrior hoops fans by notice. It was announced that Mackey, native to Holmen, WI will be the new boys basketball coach for this upcoming season. While he may a new face to many of us, his history with coaching basketball goes way back.

As stated, Mackey grew up in the Bronx of New York City. His dad was a fireman for the city of New York. Mackey played sports as a kid and he attended University of Wisconsin, La Crosse in hopes of becoming a physical education teacher. Following his graduation from UWL and a brief stint as a teacher, Mackey earned a role as the Sargent of the La Crosse County Jail where he worked for over 36 years. During his free time, Mackey always found time to coach basketball within his community. He began coaching in 1974 and hasn’t looked back since. Mackey has coached at a number of different levels at the girls and boys level, but this will be his first time coaching at the boys varsity level. Mackey has coached in middle schools, girls high school, club and summer teams, including the men’s collegiate level at Northland College. In total, Mackey has 19 years of coaching varsity girls basketball after 1993 and 24 years of coaching “other basketball” such as middle school, travel ball, and summer ball. In those 24 years, Mackey and his good friend created a free club team for girls in the La Crosse, WI area. With this, the team was had selected by Mackey and was funded via donations from the community. Mackey called this club the La Crosse Celtics, after his favorite team, the Boston Celtics.

