While a winter storm pummeled New York City over the weekend, the track was hot inside of The Armory, where Amery’s very own Alicia Monson, pushed hard in the last quarter-mile to win in 8:31.62 at the Big Apple’s Millrose Games. It set a meet record and facility record at the Armory. It’s a world-leading time and makes her the eighth-fastest U.S. woman ever.
Amery graduate Monson, daughter of Jay and Beth Monson, is a 2020 Olympian in the 10,000m and now a two-time Millrose Game champion, as she took the title in the 2019 games in the 3000m. While competing for the University of Wisconsin, Monson won five Big Ten titles and was the 2019 NCAA champion in the 5000m.
While preparing for the event Monson said, “I’m so thankful to be competing again at Millrose,” Monson said. “Winning the 3000m at my first Millrose Games was a pivotal moment in my running career, and I’ve enjoyed returning and feeling the amazing energy at The Armory. I’m excited to compete and watch some of the loaded fields.”
Monson and Weini Kelati, who finished in second place at the Millrose with a time of 8:33.72, were fresh off their January 9, 2022 face-off at the USATF Cross Country Championships where Monson finished first, followed by Kelati.
Monson’s father Jay said it was neat to be able to watch his daughter on NBC while he and Beth cheered from home. He said their heartrates were slowly coming down after the race.
With the exception of last year's COVID-related cancellation, the Millrose Games has been continuously held for 113 years. The meet began in 1908, when the Millrose Athletic Association was formed by employees of the John Wanamaker Department Store. For nearly 100 years, Millrose took place at the legendary Madison Square Garden, where legends of the sport such as such as Loren Murchison, Paavo Nurmi, Eamonn Coghlan, Cheryl Toussaint, Carl Lewis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Bernard Lagat, and many others made their names and built their legacies. In 2012, the Millrose Games found a new home at the New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory, a state-of-the-art facility that has been nicknamed “The Fastest Track in the World."
