One more week of high school tennis for Deidra Meyer.
The Amery senior qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Singles Tournament this weekend in Madison.
Meyer earned the state nod thanks to finishing fourth at the sectional tournament Oct. 6 in Baldwin-Woodville.
Meyer started her day with a 6-2,6-4 win over Natalie Cooper of Pacelli High School. Margo Kelly of Antigo defeated Meyer in the semifinals, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 and then Brittany Martin of Regis won the third place match against Meyer, 6-3, 6-2.
Meyer (12-7 overall) will play a familiar foe in Thursday’s first round in Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter (23-3). The match is scheduled to take place around 6:30 p.m.
Meyer will be representing Amery by herself in Madison, but it doesn’t mean the Warriors didn’t have a good day at sectionals.
Ashley Benysek, Truc Nguyen and Lily Marquand all finish second at No. 2-No. 4 singles respectively.
Benysek defeated Newman Catholic’s Ava Sukanen 7-5, 6-0 in the first round, but fell 6-3, 6-1 to Regis’ Sofie Merrick in the finals.
Nguyen started with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Columbus Catholic’s Akosua Yeboah, but was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Regis’ Colleen Callaghan in the championship.
Marquand won her first round match, 6-3, 6-0 over Antigo’s Makayla Roberts. She was then defeated 6-7 (6-7), 6-2, 6-4, by Ellsworth’s Betsy Foster.
“All season long our singles players have been solid,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “I could always count on their strong consistent play to help get the team through the tough matches. I can’t say enough about the skill, determination, and mental toughness all of the Amery singles players have. They are on the court for two to three hours by themselves battling for every point and usually ending the match with a win.”
Pacelli’s Ella Schroeder/Marissa Stolt defeated Ella Gould and Alaina Rivard, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round at No. 1 doubles. Marissa and Annabelle Fisk finished fourth at No. 3 doubles. They fell 7-6 (7-6) to Pacelli’s Anabelle Arnold/Jayden Hytry in the semifinals and 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Meford’s Myah Smith and Eryka Seidl.
As a result of its overall play, Amery finished second in the sectionals behind Eau Claire Regis, who is representing the section at Team State Saturday, Oct. 23, in Madison.
SUBSECTIONALS
The Warriors advanced all four singles and two doubles teams to sectionals as result of the Subsectional Oct. 4 in Baldwin-Woodville.
“The Amery players showed up to play again,” Julson said.
Deidra Meyer at No. 1 singles played only one match, defeating Baldwin-Woodville’s Dru Beebe 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
Seeded first at No. 2 singles, Ashley Benysek started with a 6-1, 6-0 win over B-W’s Abigail Nilssen in the first round. Benysek then defeated Rice Lake’s Tegwen Romportl 6-3, 6-2.
Truc Nguyen registered two wins at No. 3 singles. She started with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bloomer’s Madilyn Omar and then a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ellsworth’s Claire Lawrence.
Lily Marquand started with a forfeit win over Unity/Luck’s Ella Lieffring and then beat Osceola’s Grace Gilhousen, 6-0, 6-1 in the second round at No. 4 singles.
Alaina Rivard/Ella Gould won the first round match versus Ellsworth’s Hayley Bach/Brianna Maurer, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Ellsworth’s Dayah Halverson/Maria Harrington eliminated Myles Curtis/Annie Zinn, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Marissa and Annabelle Fisk won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 3 doubles over Osceola’s Adason Gault/Mazie Gillespie in the first round and then defeated top-seeded Emily Scheu/Olivia Gifford of Rice Lake, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
“It was a fun tournament,” Julson said. “The girls all played their best yet. (Marissa and Annabelle Fisk) continue to learn and improve with each match. Strong performances from the other players all helped our team’s success.”
