Deidra Meyer played a great match in the first round of the 2021 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Individual Tennis Tournament in the eyes of her coach.
The catch is Mondovi’s Caitlyn Stadter was better. Stadter defeated the Amery senior 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the state tournament last week in Madison.
“(Deidra) fought for every point, pushing her opponent to have to hit angles and lines before winning a point,” stated Amery coach Tanya Julson. “Deidra is an amazing athlete that can frustrate opponents because she can run down balls and get them back over the net. She never gives up. She preserves and is determined to get every point throughout the match.”
Stadter went onto lose in the second round to Fox Valley Lutheran’s Oliva Pethan, 6-3, 6-3.
Meyer ended her season with a 12-8 record.
“Deidra has been a versatile player for our team for four years,” Julson explained. “She has played singles and doubles on the varsity for three years and was a captain her senior year.
“We will miss the leadership, positive energy, and skill she brings to the team. She and Ella Gould, the other team captain, lead the Amery team to a 10-4 record, second place finish in the Middle Border Conference, and a second place finish out of 17 teams at the Sectional Tournament.
“I have never had a team work, grow, and improve in effort and skill as this team has. I can’t say enough about their determination to succeed.”
