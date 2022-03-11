With visions of ending its season in Madison, playing only two playoff games isn’t how anyone with the Clear Lake boys basketball team saw it occurring.
Yet that is what occurred as No. 8 seeded McDonell Central ended the Warriors’ season on its home court, 43-39 in the regional semifinal March 4.
The two teams played earlier this season with Clear Lake winning 54-52.
Canan Huss led McDonell with 16 points as Eddie Mittermeyer added 15. Joe Janus tossed in seven.
Riley Peterson had a game-high 23 points for Clear Lake, while Andrew Campion scored 11. Jacob Burbach added three and Tyson Blanchard scored two.
Athens defeated McDonell Central the next night to win the regional final.
Clear Lake ended its season 23-3. They will be saying goodbye to Riley Peterson, Caleb Logan, and Tyson Blanchard.
Clear Lake 89, Gilman 32
The top-seeded Warriors had no problems with the No. 16 seed Gilman in the regional first round March 1.
“We were able to get a lot of kids involved and we had many kids scoring and getting on the stat sheet,” explained Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard.
Jacob Burbach led three Warriors in double figures with 19 points. Riley Peterson added 18 and Will Cain scored 11.
Caleb Marion had nine points for Gilman while Grady Keoeplin and Zack Marion scored eight each.
