The third-seeded McDonell Central volleyball team defeated No. 6 Clayton in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Oct. 21.
McDonell Central swept the Bears 25-23, 25-18, 25-22. No individual stats were found online.
In earlier playoff action, Clayton won 21-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-10 over No. 11 Luck Oct. 19 in the regional first round.
Clayton will be saying goodbye to one senior – Rhea Bodsberg.
