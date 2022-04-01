Maddie Rosen went back-to-back for first team girls basketball all-conference selections.
The Clear Lake senior earned a first team selection in the Lakeland-Central conference last year and a Lakeland-West selection this year.
Rosen averaged 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds during conference action this year. Those numbers put her third for scoring and first for rebounding.
She wrapped up her high school career as a three-time all-conference performer as she was a second team selection her sophomore year.
Rosen was joined on the first team by Northwood’s Emme Golembiewski and Emily Berg, Siren’s Morgan Shelter and Lindsay Liljenberg, Turtle Lake’s Mackenzie Tarman, Unity’s Sidney Bader, and Grantsburg’s Megan Schafer.
Liz Rosen earned a second team selection for the second straight year. She was an honorable mention performer her sophomore year. Sophomore Kate Rosen was also named to the second team after earning an honorable mention selection last year. Sophomore Brenna Peterson earned the final Clear Lake conference selection with an honorable mention accolade.
Conference champion Northwood had the most selections with five, headlined by Golembiewski, who was selected player of the year. Clear Lake had four. Siren, Turtle Lake and Grantsburg had three each.
Seniors made up 12 of the 24 selections. Sophomores had seven, juniors had four and freshmen had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.