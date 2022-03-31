The Clayton boys basketball team earned two players on the Lakeland-East all-conference team.
Junior Nick Luoma finished with a second team all-conference selection, while senior Colton Zacharias was an honorable mention.
Luoma was joined on the second team by Birchwood sophomore Noah Lobitz, Bruce juniors Matt Popowich and Leo Zimmer, Flambeau’s Dawson Kauffman, Holcombe’s Dylan Bowen, Prairie Farm’s Tyler Rassbach and Winter’s Albert Blair.
The honorable mention team in addition to Zacharias was Bruce’s Jake Thome, Cornell’s Blake Anders, New Auburn’s Triton Robey and Prairie Farm’s Jacob Rassbach.
Flambeau was the conference champion and had three selections, headlined by Harley Opachan, Player of the Year. Bruce had the most selections with five, followed by Flambeau, New Auburn and Prairie Farm with three each.
Seniors dominated the team with 11 selections, followed by juniors with eight and sophomores with two.
