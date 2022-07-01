Caleb Logan earned a first-team selection to the Lakeland-East all-conference baseball teams.
The Clear Lake senior was named to the honorable mention team last year.
Two more Warriors were named all-conference. Junior Jacob Burbach took home a second team selection while sophomore Blake Harris was honorable mention.
Conference champion Northwood/Solon Springs had four first team selections to finish with nine overall. Bruce had seven, while Flambeau finished with five.
Joining Logan on the first team were Northwood’s Abe Ahlberg, Kaden Corlett, Tanner Carlson and Syver Gulbrandsen, Bruce’s Chris Brockman and Jake Thome, Flambeau’s Giles Groothousen and Isaac Kopacz and Birchwood/Winter’s Gunnar Greuel.
Ahlberg, who was voted player of the year, Thome and Gruel, were first team selections in 2021 as well.
There were nine seniors, juniors and sophomores each selected to the three teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.