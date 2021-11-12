The Clear Lake football team earned four selections on the Dunn-St. Croix all-conference teams.
Senior Carter Lillie was named second team for his efforts on the offensive and defensive lines. Juniors Dominic Leintz earned a selection for second team defensive back and Jacob Burbach earned second team honors at end.
Spring Valley’s Connor Ducklow was offensive player of the year, while Cadott’s Gavin Tegels was defensive player of the year.
Conference champion Spring Valley earned the most selections with 14.
Rosens earn first team all-conference
The Warriors had five players named to the Lakeland all-conference volleyball teams.
Seniors Liz and Maddie Rosen earned first team status, while seniors Brooklyn Tolzman and Kallie Barthman registered second team status. Junior Klaire Steinberger was the final Clear Lake player as she was named honorable mention.
Conference champion Turtle Lake earned six players, including player of the year Anika Torgerson.
Out of the 23 selections, 15 were seniors.
