Alex Lester provided the game-winning goal as the Amery boys soccer team won for the fifth time in six games, defeating St. Croix Central 2-1 Sept. 22.
“It was great to see Alex Lester get his first varsity goal,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “In attack, we were missing two key players, but everyone else stepped way up. Chris Wiese continued to play well, and Isaac Helbig has been a workhorse down the right wing. Josh Stauner, who scored one and assisted our second, played his heart out as well both in central striker and on the wing. His pass to Alex Lester before our second goal was the end of a string of good touches for Stauner, and his goal was a stellar example of why you shoot when you think you’re beat.
“All in all, it was an immense team effort to fight through.”
Chad Sarsland provided another assist on one of the Amery goals.
“Defensively, we were strong,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd explained. “St. Croix Central had a very good attack through one of their players (Estiven Tenezaca), who was quick and tricky on the ball. Marcus Bosley and Aylen Castorena did a good job of containing him all night, with Chad Sarsland and Braidyn Lindner holding down the other end of our defensive unit. As the game wore on, Chad recognized some tactical issues facing the team and was able to adjust, which helped immensely.”
Sean Evenson stopped five SCC shots to earn the win.
“We look forward to trying to score a bit more,” Boyd concluded. “Wins are nice but saving it to the last minute is pretty nerve-wracking. Scoring earlier and often-er would be A-OK with me.”
Amery improved to 4-2 in the conference and 5-4-1 overall.
Somerset 2, Amery 0
The Spartans earned the season sweep Sept. 19 by the same score they defeated Amery in the first meeting.
“The speed of Somerset’s forwards was a problem all night,” Boyd continued. “We knew they would attack with through balls, but the speed of the players chasing those balls wasn’t something we had a good solution for. Sean Evenson did a good job coming out for balls as much as he could, but that had its problems as well.”
Mateo Cirelli had three shots on goal, while Josh Stauner recorded two as Derrick Chute and Nick Silvis each tallied one.
“Our midfield’s transition into the attacking phase was lacking and as a result, we couldn’t get a lot of sustained attacking pressure,” Boyd stated. “While we did have our chances, the balance of play was largely in Somerset’s favor. We fought hard to the end of the game, with several injuries and illnesses holding some of our players back.
“Somerset’s first goal was a real let down; we’d been holding strong defensively, and you could tell the dam breaking was a tough pill to swallow. Their second goal was a similar blow to our morale.”
