Soccer

Photo by: Frank Novak

Josh Stauner takes a header.

 Frank Novak

Alex Lester provided the game-winning goal as the Amery boys soccer team won for the fifth time in six games, defeating St. Croix Central 2-1 Sept. 22. 

“It was great to see Alex Lester get his first varsity goal,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “In attack, we were missing two key players, but everyone else stepped way up. Chris Wiese continued to play well, and Isaac Helbig has been a workhorse down the right wing. Josh Stauner, who scored one and assisted our second, played his heart out as well both in central striker and on the wing. His pass to Alex Lester before our second goal was the end of a string of good touches for Stauner, and his goal was a stellar example of why you shoot when you think you’re beat. 

