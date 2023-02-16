Dominic Leintz and Tyler Sunday cruised to regional titles for the Clear Lake wrestling team Feb. 11 in Cumberland.
Those performances helped the Warriors finish second in the team standings with 220 points. Cumberland won the 13-team regional with 262.5 points. As a result, both teams qualified for the team sectional finals Feb. 14 in Cadott.
Clear Lake will wrestle Stratford in one semifinal while Cumberland faces Glenwood City in the other. The two winners will wrestle in the sectional final for the right to go to team state March 4 in Madison.
Leintz ran his record to 44-0 as he picked up three pins to win the 138-pound weight class. All three of his pins were in the first period, ranging from 20 seconds over Ladysmith’s Austin Schultz to 90 seconds over Phillips’ Daniel Adomaitis.
Sunday also recorded pins to win the 145-pound title. Like Leintz all three pins were in the first period. The final was in 75 seconds over Cumberland’s Harrison Ruppel. Sunday is now 48-2 overall.
Mitchell Anderson was one of three Warriors placing second. At 126 pounds, he earned two wins including a pin over Chequamegon’s Sebastian Barnabus in 42 seconds. He lost 12-2 to Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson in the final. Johnson improved his record to 47-1 overall, while Anderson is now 23-4.
Cayden Paulson wrestled only two matches at 160 pounds to take second. He defeated Ladysmith’s Marcus Hanson 8-5 in the semifinal but fell 14-5 to Shell Lake’s Brock Naessen in the final. Paulson is now 36-11 overall.
Lukas Paulson (37-14) wrestled two matches at 170 pounds. He pinned Unity’s John Northquest in the semifinals but was pinned by Ladysmith’s Matthew Roach in the final.
Ethan Wagner (39-13) earned a third place finish at 285 pounds, while Steven Wood (32-12) at 120 pounds, Blake Harris (20-16) at 152 pounds and Miguel Valdovinos (20-13) at 195 pounds rounds out the Warriors advancing to the individual sectionals Feb. 18 in Edgar.
