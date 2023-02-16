CL Wrestling

Nicole Anderson

Clear lake has nine wrestlers that placed at Regionals in Cumberland. Back Row:  Miguel Valdovinos #195 placing 4th, Blake Harris #152 placing 4th, Steven Wood #120 placing 4th, Ethan Wagner #Hwt placing 3rd. Middle Row: Mitchell Anderson #126 placing 2nd, Lukas Paulson #170 placing 2nd, Cayden Paulson #160 placing 2nd. Front: Champions: Tyler Sunday #145 and Dominic Leintz #138.

Dominic Leintz and Tyler Sunday cruised to regional titles for the Clear Lake wrestling team Feb. 11 in Cumberland. 

Those performances helped the Warriors finish second in the team standings with 220 points. Cumberland won the 13-team regional with 262.5 points. As a result, both teams qualified for the team sectional finals Feb. 14 in Cadott. 

