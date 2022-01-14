Dominic Leintz earned a first place title at 145 pounds for the Clear Lake wrestling team at the New Richmond Invitational Saturday.
Leintz won four of his matches by pins and a forfeit. He recorded pins over Osceola’s Tristan McClung, Rice Lake’s Lucas Sirek, Spring Valley/Elmwood’s Frank Weix and Burnsville’s Ethan Lutz, which was the final match. Leintz’s record is now 26-2.
The Warriors brought only five wrestlers to the Invitational. As a result they finished eighth with 86.5 points. New Richmond took home the team title with 276 points. Spooner/Webster was second with 231. Burnsville placed third with 224.
Trevor Gilbertson was fourth at 126 pounds. His wins were via a bye and a pin over Burnsville’s Luke Jolly.
Steven Wood took sixth at 120 pounds. His wins were courtesy of a bye and a technical fall over Burnsville’s Ivan Concepcion. Trenton Borgwardt was sixth at 152 pounds and Gavin Nellessen was seventh at 220 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.