Senior Payton Lamont earned Turtle Lake/Clayton’s lone selection to the Lakeland-West all-conference softball teams.
Lamont was one of six seniors named to the first team. Conference and Division 4 State Champion Grantsburg finished with four first-team selections and nine overall. Shell Lake and Unity had five overall each.
Joining Lamont on the first team was Grantsburg’s Hanne Johnson, Sadye Bunting, Renee Tooze and Whitney Myers, Shell Lake’s Maddie Melton, Kianna Kidder and Chloe Zebro and Unity’s Sophia Crowe and Jessica Johnson. Hanne Johnson, Kidder and Zebro were named to the first team last year.
Junior Grace King and senior Morgan Mrdutt were the second team TL/Clayton selections. King was a first-team selection last year, while Mrdutt was an honorable mention. Senior Autumn Heller earned TL/Clayton’s final selection, an honorable mention selection.
Out of the 29 selections, 11 were seniors and 10 were sophomores.
